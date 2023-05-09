BSNL to Launch 4G Services Soon, India Post Looks to Partner with ONDC for Logistics

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is all set to roll out its 4G services soon, according to Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan. BSNL is aggressively working on bringing these services to consumers and has identified various sites for the same. The minister added that the Indian government is keen on starting the services at the earliest, said a PTI report.

The government has approved the deployment of 1 lakh BSNL 4G sites, and work is already underway. BSNL will use its own indigenous 4G technology, which took some time but is now ready for launch. The telecom corporation is gearing up to offer 4G services to consumers and is optimistic about the project.

India Post, on the other hand, is looking to partner with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a logistics service provider. The partnership will enable the delivery of goods for small businesses by leveraging the vast network of India Post.

Speaking to reporters at an event to announce a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among India Post, CAIT, and Tripta Technologies for logistics services, the minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of 5G roll-outs in the country. He said that over 800 districts in India have already achieved 5G roll-outs, and no other country has been able to match India's speedy implementation of 5G.

The minister also addressed the issue of pesky calls and said that it is a "problem," but the government is working to address it. The government is committed to reducing unwanted calls and is taking necessary steps in this regard.

In conclusion, the Indian government is pushing for the speedy implementation of 4G services by BSNL, while India Post is looking to expand its logistics services with the help of ONDC. The government's efforts to curb pesky calls and its successful 5G roll-out are further steps towards a digitally advanced India.