Starlink Internet Now Available on Brightline Trains, a First in the World

Brightline, the leading provider of modern and eco-friendly intercity rail in America, has announced that it has become the first passenger rail service in the world to offer Starlink's high-speed and low-latency broadband service on its trains. This strategic move is part of Brightline's digital transformation initiative, which focuses on delivering a superior guest experience and revolutionizing each traveler's journey.

Also Read: Experiencing Airtel 5G Plus in Vande Bharat Express

Seamless Connectivity on Brightline Trains

By partnering with Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, Brightline aims to showcase its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, setting the stage for a globally connected passenger rail service.

The availability of Starlink's internet connectivity will initially be on Brightline's fleet of trains operating between Miami and West Palm Beach in South Florida. However, the service will soon be extended to the new five-train fleet that will commence operations between South and Central Florida, including Orlando, this summer - for a total of 10 trains between South and Central Florida.

Also Read: BT Group and OneWeb Successfully Trial 4G LTE Backhaul Over LEO Network

Complimentary Service

Notably, Starlink internet access will be complimentary for all Brightline passengers, ensuring a seamless and connected experience throughout their journey.

According to the statement, "Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system. This really speaks to what we represent - an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the US."

Also Read: Starlink Services Now Live in the Philippines

Starlink's Satellite Internet Technology

According to the statement, Unlike traditional satellite internet services, Starlink's constellation of satellites orbits the Earth at a much lower altitude of about 550km, resulting in significantly lower latency, approximately 25 ms compared to over 600 ms in traditional satellite services.

On the other hand, Traditional satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at 35,786 km with only 1 roundtrip signal to Earth per every 70 round trip signals by Starlink.

This technology enables Starlink to offer a seamless and reliable internet connection, even in remote or rural areas. Passengers can enjoy uninterrupted access to WiFi, supporting activities such as streaming, online gaming, video calls, and other high-data-rate applications.

Also Read: Viasat’s Acquisition of Inmarsat Clears Competition Review

Expanding Starlink's Reach into the Passenger Rail Industry

Hawaiian Airlines, Royal Caribbean Group, and Carnival Corporation are among Starlink's notable customers. However, Brightline's partnership marks Starlink's first venture into the railroad and passenger rail industry.

Brightline has recently unveiled its Orlando Station, with ticket sales scheduled to launch in May. Operating at speeds of up to 125 mph, Brightline will connect major cities such as West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami. The Orlando Station is set to open this summer, offering enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers.