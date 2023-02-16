Experiencing Airtel 5G Plus in Vande Bharat Express

Bharti Airtel has been launching Airtel 5G Plus across cities and locations as per data points based on user patterns while using a strategic approach. Airtel often emphasises that it focuses more on the consumer experience with its 5G Plus to offer massive speeds, best voice experience and be kinder to the environment. I have already shared my On the Go Experience with Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad. As Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Route has been recently launched, and Airtel 5G Plus announcements also match the Junctions/Stops of the rail route. So, I've decided to experience the Airtel 5G Plus Network on Vande Bharat Express, and here's my Experience.

5G Network

As we already discussed, 5G offers massive capacity and is essential to deliver seamless high-speed internet in densely populated areas. We know how busy railway stations are in India, and 5G in such areas is very much required for users to have a seamless Internet experience without any issues. 5G Network provides faster data speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability compared to earlier generation networks. Hence, even in crowded places like Airports, Malls and Railway Stations, 5G will be able to deliver a seamless internet usage experience at high speeds. The foundation for this story is based on the same.

Airtel 5G Plus Speeds in Vande Bharat Express

Airtel 5G Plus Network Experience

As 5G Networks are still being deployed in cities, it is very much known that 5G coverage is not ubiquitous. However, Airtel is covering most of the areas it planned as per its strategy with the 5G Plus Network. In areas where 5G Plus is unavailable, the Network falls back to 4G. The same is my experience with Airtel 5G Plus during the train journey. I have just enabled my devices in Auto 5G/4G/3G/2G Mode, and whenever there is a 5G Network, the device automatically latched on to 5G Plus and smoothly falls back to 4G Networks without any issues.

You can check the Shorts Video below:

Airtel 5G Plus Experience in Moving Vande Bharat Express Train

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2chjuWiGmKc

However, while moving on the train at high speeds, when the switch from 5G to 4G happens, you may notice a reduction of speeds, and you get 4G speeds. Whenever I'm in 5G Network area, I've experienced download speeds hovering around 400 Mbps or so, and impressed with the upload speeds, which touched around 70+ Mbps in some instances. However, as you know, the rest of the time, we get to experience the 4G speeds.

Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Route

Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Route

Airtel 5G Plus is officially launched at most junctions covered by the Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Route. The train junctions are marked in the representative image above for reference and the boarding station is from Secunderabad.

Hyderabad is one of the first cities in India to experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel also announced its 5G on the Go with Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad on December 15, 2022. Vizag or Visakhapatnam, is the first city in Andhra Pradesh to get Airtel 5G plus, announced on December 22, 2022. Likewise, Airtel 5G Plus services are announced in Warangal, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry on January 31, 2023. These 5G Plus cities of Airtel coincide with most of the junctions of the Vande Bharat Express Route, enabling us to experience Airtel 5G Plus.

With Airtel's most recent 5G plus announcement in North East India, Airtel 5G Plus services are live in 98 cities. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024. Also, if you have experienced 5G on a moving train, do let us know via comments.

Note: The story is based on my personal experience, and speeds might vary for users based on different scenarios and real-life cases. I will also be experiencing 5G of other telecom operators in the coming days and will share my opinion here.