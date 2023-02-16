Kannada Movies Available for Streaming on OTT in 2023

The majority of Kannada films are slated for theatrical distribution, but they are also being released concurrently for their audience via a number of OTT platforms. In addition, numerous creators have discovered their streaming partners, and release dates are also being determined.

Here is a list of recent and forthcoming Kannada movies available on streaming services.

Head Bush

Director Shoonya makes his debut with Head Bush. It is a biography of the late MP Jayaraj, the first don of Bengaluru. In the movie, Daali Dhananjaya plays the part of Jayaraj. The movie premiered on October 21, 2022, in theatres.

OTT Platform- Zee5 Kannada

Release Date- January 13, 2023

Vedha

Vedha is Shivarajkumar's 125th film. A Harsha is the director of the movie. Shwetha Changappa, Ganavi Laxman, Shwetha Changappa, Umashree, and Aditi Sagar play significant roles in the historical drama.

OTT Platform: Zee5 Kannada

Release Date: February 10

Raymo

Pavan Wadeyar is the director of the love story-centred movie Ramyo. On November 25, the movie opened in theatres.

OTT Platform- Zee5 Kannada

Release Date- February 10

Kranti

Darshan is portrayed as Kranti, an NRI who goes back to his hometown to defend his alma mater and other institutions that were about to be purchased by a private company. On January 26, the movie was released in theatres.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Yet to be announced

Vijayanand

A biopic of Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar, the creator of VRL logistics, is titled Vijayanand. On December 9, the movie opened in theatres. The actor Nihal Rajput is seen as Vijay. Other actors include Shine Shetty, Bharath Bopanna, V Ravichandran, Archana Kottige, and Prakash Belawadi, among many others.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video

Release Date- Yet to be announced