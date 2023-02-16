Siemens Brings First Industry-Ready 5G Routers to India

Siemens has just announced the arrival of the first industry-ready 5G routers to the Indian market. These 5G routers can connect with public 5G, 4G and 3G networks. In case there's 5G available, the router would latch on to the 5G network, and in the absence of the 5G network, the router would switch to the 4G network. Siemens said that its new routers are good for industrial companies as 5G's industrial applications have been proven to enhance businesses that deal with remote diagnostics, autonomous machines, intralogistics, wireless backhaul and more. '

New 5G Routers from Siemens

The new 5G routers from Siemens are Scalance MUM856-1 and MUM853-1. The company said that these new routers would enable enhanced mobile broadband transmission, massive machine-type communication and ultra-reliable low latencies. According to Siemens, the new routers can be used to remotely monitor plants, control elements, machines, and other industrial devices via a public 5G network - flexibly and with high data rates.

The Scalance MUM856-1 comes with support for release 15 of the 5G standard. The device is said to be capable of offering up to 1000 Mbps of download speeds and up to 500 Mbps of upload speeds.

Various security functions are included in order to monitor data traffic and protect against unauthorized access: for example, an integrated firewall as well as authentication of communication devices and encryption of data transmission via VPN. If there is no available 5G network, the device switches automatically to 4G or 3G networks.

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head – Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, said, "Availability of 5G is a milestone on the path to Industry 4.0, in which smart factories become more flexible and productive thanks to end-to-end digitalization and the Internet of Things. While in most consumer applications the focus is mainly on high data rates, industrial networks tend to focus more on low latency and high availability. This is where private 5G networks step in as they can be configured to suit the requirements of the manufacturing industry. Private 5G networks also offer data security."