MediaTek Announces Dimensity 7200 Built on 4nm Process

MediaTek, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers globally, has announced the Dimensity 7200 platform for smartphones. The new chipset is built on the 4nm process and boasts cutting-edge AI imaging features, impressive 5G speeds, powerful gaming optimisations, and more, with the capability to conserve energy to deliver a better battery life. There's an octa-core CPU that integrates two Arm Cortex-A715 cores, with operating speeds that go up to 2.8 GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores, so that users can easily multitask.

Read More - MediaTek Helio G36 Announced in India

"The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The Dimensity 7200 uses MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR ISP. The chip can support 200MP main cameras for enhanced photography. With this chip, users can record videos in 4K HDR to capture memories with the highest details. The fully integrated 5G modem and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology suite ensure best-in-class cellular power efficiency.

Read More - MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Announced for Premium 5G Phones

Additional features of the Dimensity 7200 include: