Green or Sustainable, the Gaining Trend for Data Center Companies

Hyperscale data centers require a lot of energy to run and operate, which is quite harmful to the environment if the energy is derived through traditional methods. Data centers can use up more electricity globally than you can imagine. Their carbon emissions are also at a whole other level which negatively affects the environment. But one thing is for sure, to build a robust digital ecosystem, data centers are needed. Thus, the new trend for data center companies is to build a more sustainable business. It simply means a business that is good for the environment.

Why Data Center Companies Need to Invest in Green Energy Right Now?

For example, Bharti Airtel-owned data center subsidiary Nxtra is investing more and more in green energy and green power for its data centers. The same is being done by companies across the globe. It is not just an important thing to do for the environment but also for the longevity of the business. Governments won't like companies that are polluting the environment at a very large scale and can impose penalties in the future. Thus, it is better for data center companies to invest in green energy sources as early as possible to avoid scrutiny.

Building a Sustainable Business is Good for Everyone in the Long Run

Building a sustainable business has also helped companies improve their profit margins, suggests several studies. When companies are trying to make sustainable businesses, they focus more on saving resources and efficiently using them to achieve their business goal. This helps them in growing profits by ultimately reducing costs as fewer resources are being wasted.

TRAI Recommends Data Center-Specific Economic Zones

India has big plans for data centers in the coming years. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommends that there should be data center-specific economic zones and an incentivisation scheme. This would lead to the growth of data centers in India, which would ultimately result in more job creation and a faster route to the digital inclusivity vision of the Modi government. Many global players are eyeing to open fresh data centers in India in the near future. This is because India is serious about data centers and the government is also pushing companies to manufacture equipment locally for building data centers to get subsidies.

The word 'green' and 'sustainable' is something that we are going to hear a lot in the coming years whenever data centers are being talked about. Data center companies need to use green energy for the most part of their operations; otherwise, it would be detrimental to the environment. This is something that neither the government nor the citizens would like.