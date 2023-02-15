Boult Swing Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling and More Launched in India

Boult Audio, an Indian consumer electronics/gadgets company that started by selling audio products, has just launched a new smartwatch. The new smartphone is called Boult Swing. The new smartwatch from Boult Audio is a special one because it comes with support for 1000nits of peak brightness. This is something that would enable you to watch the content on the screen of the smartwatch without any problems, even when you are under the sun. According to the brand, the smartwatch comes with a display which is the largest in the smartwatch market. Let's take a look at its specifications and price.

Boult Swing Specifications

Boult Swing comes with a 1.9-inch display with support for 1000 nits of peak brightness. Further, as mentioned, there's support for Bluetooth calling. There's a dedicated speaker on the smartwatch as well as a microphone to give users an immersive and complete experience. Just like all the other smartwatches in the market, the Boult Swing comes with all the basic functionalities, such as support for heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress level monitoring, and a SpO2 checker.

To keep their experience fresh and exciting always, Boult will offer consumers over 150 watch faces to choose from. Further, there are more than 100 sports modes that this smartwatch can track to ensure that fitness enthusiasts can carry on with their journey to become the fittest self they can be. It would take somewhere around two hours for the smartwatch to charge completely from 0%. But in one single charge, the smartwatch can last up to seven days. This is what the brand claims; however, we are pretty sure that when it comes to real-life usage, the maximum that this smartwatch would be able to last on a single charge is anywhere between 4 to 5 days. The actual figure could be even lesser.

It is also IP67 rated, meaning the smartwatch is dust and water-resistant. Let's take a look at its price.

Boult Swing Price

Boult Swing has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1799 only. It will be available directly from the website of Boult as well as Flipkart starting February 16, 2023. This is a pretty affordable smartwatch and would compete with the massively saturated smartwatch market in India.