Nokia’s Smartphone Biz has been Dead for Years, Yet HMD Global is Persistent

Nokia would make for an interesting case study for future business leaders to study. Overall as a brand, Nokia is known for several things. Currently, the brand deals majorly in the telecom and communications technology space. Nokia was also known for its mobile phones in the late 90s and the early 2000s. Post the arrival of Android and iOS for smartphones, Nokia's smartphone business went out of style. Nokia was once the market leader globally in selling phones. But when the time came to adopt Android, Nokia said, 'No Thanks', and the customers who wanted to look ahead at the future smartphone technologies bid Nokia goodbye.

Over time, Nokia's phone business died. Nokia understood the mistake it had made by ignoring Android. Thus to correct its mistakes, it bought back HMD Global from Microsoft in 2016 and started launching feature phones and Android smartphones. However, until 2016, brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Micromax and more had acquired the interest of users who wanted to use Android smartphones. Most of the innovation for Android devices was being done by Samsung with its S and Note series in the flagship segment while there were other players such as OnePlus, Gionee, Micromax, OPPO, Xiaomi and Vivo that were dealing with the customers who wanted to pay less for a 4G Android smartphone.

When it comes to market share, Nokia or HMD Global is hardly mentioned nowadays in the smartphone industry. Nokia had the chance to be one of the earliest adopters of Android, but the company ignored it and, thus, had to pay the price. The same happened with Blackberry.

HMD Global Launches Nokia X30 5G

HMD Global, on Wednesday, launched a new Nokia smartphone called Nokia X30 5G. It is in the premium range costing Rs 48,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has become the costliest smartphone in the Indian market with Snapdragon 695. It is most likely going to be a flop like the other Nokia smartphones which have been launched in the country before.

HMD Global should try to innovate instead of just launching another smartphone with simple specifications and then overpricing it. The company needs to start doing something different and choose better sales strategies if it remotely wants to make a comeback in the smartphone market. Most young kids today don't even know the brand Nokia in the smartphone world.

The older generation users are unlikely to trust Nokia after all these years, and it is showing in the global smartphone market share of Q4 2022. Nokia didn't have any major impact on the smartphone market in 2022 or the years before that since it made a comeback. Selling the usual to consumers at high prices isn't going to do any good. In addition, selling low-cost smartphones isn't going to help either.