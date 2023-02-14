Top Amazon Prime Original Shows to Put On Your Watch List

Prime Video is a popular streaming service that offers a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content. Amazon Prime Video offers a large selection of shows in a variety of languages and genres. Amazon Originals, created exclusively for the Amazon OTT platform, were well-known for their compelling stories. We've put together a list of the top Amazon Prime Originals, ranging from comedies to action thrillers, that you might consider binge-watching for fun.

The top six Amazon Prime Originals, in our opinion, are listed below.

The Family Man

While primarily working as a top-notch spy, Srikant Tiwari also holds a desk job. While undertaking missions that put his life in danger to defend his country, he makes an effort to keep his family safe from learning his secret. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are the writers of the Hindi series. The action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and others.

Mirzapur

Through smuggling and other crimes, Akhandanand Tripathi grew to become the mafia lord of Mirzapur. Other people are interested in his great riches and influence, except for his power-hungry son. Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman are the writers of the Hindi criminal thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and others.

The Boys

In order to defeat romanticized superheroes who are actually conceited, egotistical, and corrupt, a group of vigilantes band together. The television show is based on the novel The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Along with other actors, it stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott.

Fleabag

Fleabag strives to recover from a terrible tragedy while adjusting to life in London. She rejects assistance from those who are close to her but is capable of supporting herself. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and Sian Clifford play key characters in the English comedy series. Phoebe Bridge is the author of the series.

Rings of Power

The events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" are thousands of years in the past when the series takes place. Fear grips the existing kingdoms as evil returns to Middle Earth. The writers of the English television series are John D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The fantasy series has well-known performers, including Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Morfydd Clark, and others.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

An aspiring CIA analyst named Jack Ryan is coerced into a hazardous field assignment where he learns terrorist secrets. John Krasinski plays the title character in the English action thriller Carlton Cuse, and Graham Roland wrote.