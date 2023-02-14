Jio Brings 5G to 17 More Cities of India

Reliance Jio has just announced that it has launched 5G in 17 more cities in India. The announcement from the company said that it has so far covered 257 cities with its 5G. Today's launch also focused on several cities in Himachal Pradesh. Jio brought 5G to 17 cities today that span across seven different states. The telco is deploying 5G SA (standalone) and is currently offering it for free to customers who have the Welcome Offer invite. Jio's Welcome Offer invite is only offered to customers who have recharged with the Rs 239 plan or above. Customers on prepaid plans under Rs 239 can also become eligible for the invite by recharging with the Rs 61 plan. Let's take a look at all the cities where Jio announced 5G services today.

Cities Where Reliance Jio has Just Launched 5G

These are the cities where Jio has launched 5G services - Ankleshwar, Savarkundla (Gujarat), Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Akola, Parbhani (Maharashtra), Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab), Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar (Rajasthan), Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

Note that customers must own a smartphone that supports 5G SA if they want to connect with Jio's 5G networks. There are many 5G smartphones that don't support Jio's 5G yet, so before getting a new device, just ensure that you are getting one that can support 5G SA.

Reliance Jio has said that customers under the Welcome Offer would be able to consume truly unlimited data with more than 1 Gbps+ speeds. The telco plans to cover the entire nation with its 5G networks by the end of 2023.

Honourable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh, said, “I congratulate Jio and the people of Himachal Pradesh, on the launch of Jio’s True 5G services in the state." Reliance Jio launching its 5G at a rapid pace throughout the country and would only announce 5G tariffs once it has completed the 5G rollout in most parts of the nation.