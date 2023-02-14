Top Indian Fantasy Films Available for Streaming on OTT

Indian fantasy films are a popular genre of movies that are known for their unique storytelling, visual effects, and larger-than-life characters. With some of the biggest blockbusters ever filmed, Indian cinema has now strengthened its footprint across the globe. Fantasy dramas, which featured larger-than-life plotlines with a blend of adventure and breathtaking graphics, were one of the most popular genres in 2022.

Digital platforms are our saviours in situations like these because the engrossing stories and unexpected turns make us want to watch them again. So we've put together a list of the top Indian fantasy films available on streaming services that you can binge-watch, ranging from Bollywood to Kollywood.

Here are the top 6 Indian fantasy films streaming on our favourite OTT services.

Karthikeya 2

This film, a sequel to Karthikeya, recounts the difficulties Dr Karthikeya encounters and his attempts to overcome them by uncovering the truth concealed in ancient Indian mythology. The protagonist encounters the greatest difficulties of his life while searching for a mythical relic, and he also discovers a formula that changes the course of human history. Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, and other actors are featured in the Telugu movie. Chandoo Mondeti directed the movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kantara

The storyline, which is set in a thick forest, centers on a land dispute between the local inhabitants and the government. A young guy named Shiva makes every effort to restore tranquillity to his town. The key is how a fictitious heavenly force plays a significant part. Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, and other well-known actors star in the lauded Kannada film. Rishab Shetty helms the movie.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar: Watch These New Films and Online Series in February 2023

Bimbisara

An evil ancient ruler is imprisoned in a mirror that brings him into the present. To get back to his realm, he desperately searches for the mirror. Samyuktha Menon, Catherine Tresa, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram star in the Mallidi Vasishta-helmed Telugu film.

OTT platform: Zee5

Mookuthi Amman

Reporter Engels Ramasamy meets Mookuthi Amman, his ancestor's goddess, who assists him in exposing false godmen. The Tamil movie stars Nayanthara, Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, and others. N.J. Saravanan and RJ Balaji directed the movie.

OTT platform: DisneyPlus Hotstar

Ram Setu

Before bad forces ruin the nation's history, an atheist archaeologist races against time to establish the reality of Ram Setu, the bridge that is supposed to have been built by Lord Ram thousands of years ago. Along with other actors, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev appear in the Hindi film. Abhishek Sharma is the director of the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: This February, Don’t Miss These Movies and Web Series on ZEE5

Brahmastra

A young man named Shiva learns he is endowed with cosmic abilities and connected to the guardians' secret organisation. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and more well-known actors appear in the Hindi film. The movie's director is Ayan Mukerji.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar