Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 7 New Cities; 5G Now Live in all North-East states

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications provider, announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in seven new cities in North East India. Now Bharti Airtel customers in Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia can experience Ultra high-speed Airtel 5G Plus services. The company's 5G Plus services are already live in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Dimapur, powering the entire North-East region of India with Ultra high-speed internet services.

Airtel 5G Plus Reaches Seven New Cities in North East Region

Kohima: Kohima is the capital city of Nagaland. The city is known for its scenic beauty and rich history. Itanagar: Itanagar is the capital city of the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and is known for its natural beauty and cultural diversity. Aizawl: Aizawl is the capital city of Mizoram. The city is known for its scenic beauty, rich culture, and vibrant nightlife. Gangtok: Gangtok is the capital city of Sikkim. Gangtok is surrounded by the majestic Himalayan range and is home to several scenic viewpoints, including the Tashi Viewpoint and the Ganesh Tok. Silchar: Silchar is a city located in the southern part of Assam. It is situated on the banks of the Barak River and is known for its natural beauty and cultural diversity. Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh is a city located in Assam. It is situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra River and is known for its many tea gardens around the city. Additionally, Dibrugarh is known for its medical facilities and is considered a hub of healthcare in eastern Assam. Tinsukia: Tinsukia is a city located in Assam. The city is known for its tea gardens, oil industry, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Bharti Airtel is the first telco to enable 5G services in the Northeastern region of India. Most of the locations are beautiful picturesque locations, thus making these places attractive tourist spots. Bharti Airtel plans to expand its network in the coming days, making its 5G Plus services accessible in multiple locations within these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With the launch of 5G Services in seven new cities of North East Region, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 98. Customers with 5G enabled devices can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

With this latest 5G Launch, Airtel has successfully powered the entire Northeast region of India. As a result, Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.