Airtel 5G Plus launched in Aizawl

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G Plus services in Aizawl. Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, launched Airtel 5G Plus in Aizawl. In addition, Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, is the Guest of Honour for the Airtel 5G Plus launch event today. Aizawal, the capital city of Mizoram, is located in the northeastern part of the country at an altitude of approximately 1,132 meters above sea level. Aizawl is known for its scenic beauty, with lush green hills surrounding the city.

Airtel 5G Plus in Mizoram

Bharti Airtel is the first telco to enable 5G services in the Northeastern region of India. Earlier in January, the Governor of Mizoram and representatives from Bharti Airtel discussed the implementation strategy for the 5G network in the state of Mizoram and explored ways to enhance digital connectivity in rural regions. As a result, within a short period, Airtel 5G Plus is now live for the people of North East to experience the fastest digital services on 5G Networks.

The Chief Minister termed the 5G launch as another Milestone for Mizoram. Zoramthanga tweeted: "I am sure this initiative will promote the development of services, technologies, infrastructure and communication services for my people."

As per the plan, Airtel 5G Plus will be available in all district headquarters in Mizoram by April 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus in North East

Airtel launched 5G Plus services in Guwahati in November 2022, followed by 5G Announcements in Imphal in December 2022 and Shillong and Agartala in January 2023. As a result, Airtel customers in the North East region can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

5G Launch Strategy

If we look at the 5G launch scenario, Bharti Airtel never considered the 5G City count on a day-to-day basis and instead was more focused on its planned strategy to cover specific cities as per the insights derived from Data points and user behaviour. During its Q3FY23 earnings call briefing, Airtel said the company uses data science technologies to understand where traffic is moving and where the population is dispersed to decide the locations for the rollout.

Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024. With this launch in Aizawl, Airtel 5G plus services are live in 92 Cities in India.