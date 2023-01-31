Airtel to Switch on 5G in all District Headquarters of Mizoram by April 2023

Bharti Airtel is the first telco to enable 5G services in the Northeastern region of India. In a recent development, the Governor of Mizoram, Hari Babu Kambhampati, held a meeting with the Zonal Officer and Engineer from Bharti Airtel at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. During the discussion, they talked about the implementation strategy for the 5G network in the state of Mizoram and explored ways to enhance digital connectivity in rural regions. They also discussed the role that network service providers can play in this endeavour.

Airtel 5G Plus in Mizoram

During a meeting with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Airtel officials presented their plan for the rollout of the 5G network in the state. They shared that 5G towers have been scheduled for installation at 53 locations in Aizawl and 10 in Lunglei. As per their plans, the 5G network will be live in February 2023, and by April 2023, it will be available in all district headquarters in Mizoram. The officials also discussed their plans to improve digital connectivity in rural areas by increasing fiber networks.

The Governor expressed gratitude and congratulated Bharti Airtel for its initiative to roll out the 5G Network in Mizoram in the next month. He believes that this significant enhancement in network connectivity will drive various critical endeavours that rely on strong and fast network connectivity. He encouraged Bharti Airtel and other telecommunications companies operating in the state to put in extra effort to improve connectivity in rural areas, as poor connectivity impacts banking services in these regions.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus in Northeast India

Airtel is the first telco to launch 5G services in the NorthEast India. Airtel launched 5G Plus services in Guwahati in November 2022, followed by 5G Announcements in Imphal in December 2022 and Shillong and Agartala in January 2023. As a result, Airtel customers in the region can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is available in 59 cities.