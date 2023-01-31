BSNL Offers Cheapest Postpaid Plan at Rs 199: Check Benefits

The government-owned telecommunications service provider BSNL offers Mobile, Broadband, Fixedline, Air Fibre and other services for its users. If you are wondering if BSNL offers postpaid services to users, yes, the telco offers postpaid services, but you need to visit a nearby BSNL office, get the KYC done, pay a security deposit and the service gets activated. Every user has their preference, and because of the same, irrespective of 4G or 5G service availability on private telcos, some customers prefer BSNL. Chances are that users may only get BSNL Network and thus use it without choices. If you like to use BSNL services in the Postpaid segment because of the advantages postpaid offers, then the entry-level Rs 199 plan has a lot to offer. Let's check the BSNL 199 Postpaid plan benefits in this story.

BSNL Postpaid Plan Rs 199

BSNL offers a variety of postpaid plans for customers who are looking for a monthly billing option. These plans provide unlimited calling, data and SMS benefits, as well as various add-on services such as international roaming and other benefits.

Security Deposit

The cheapest postpaid offering from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 199. For activation of the service, users need to pay Rs 100, Rs 500 as security for Local and STD service, and Rs 2,000 for Local, STD and ISD service. While it still makes us wonder how the differentiation of Local and STD for security deposits in the year 2023 makes sense, let's assume one needs to pay a security deposit for voice services.

BSNL 199 Plan Benefits

Customers can enjoy Unlimited Voice to any network in Home and national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network. In short, you get to enjoy Unlimited Voice on this plan. The monthly rental plan also comes with 100 SMS per day and 25 GB Bulk Data which can be used on 2G, 3G and 4G ( in case of availability at your location). There is a 75 GB data rollover feature too available for users. Post usage of bundled data, Data charges will be one paise per MB, amounting to Rs 10.24 per GB.

Add-ons

Customers also have the option to add Data or ISD Add-ons.

Conclusion

BSNL has its advantages and disadvantages. For everything of BSNL, one must visit the nearest BSNL Service centre, which is a troublesome task. However, in most cases, if you take a BSNL connection, there should be no issues with the plan or billing. As per a recent update, BSNL will start testing its 4G and 5G services on a live Network, post which the telco will go for a wider deployment of high-speed services.