Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans with JioSaavn Pro Subscription

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecommunications company, has recently unveiled two new prepaid plans that offer 2GB of daily high-speed data along with a host of additional benefits. These plans, priced at Rs 789 and Rs 589, come with a range of features, including a JioSaavn Pro subscription, unlimited voice calling, SMS, and access to popular Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Reliance Jio Rs 789 Plan

The Rs 789 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, providing subscribers with a generous daily data allowance of 2GB. Users can enjoy seamless music streaming and downloading with the complimentary JioSaavn Pro subscription. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, ensuring uninterrupted communication. As part of the package, subscribers also gain access to JioTV for live TV streaming, JioCinema for a wide selection of movies and TV shows, JioCloud for storing and syncing files, and JioSecurity for enhanced device protection.

Reliance Jio Rs 589 Plan

For those seeking a shorter-term option, the Rs 589 plan offers a validity of 56 days and includes the same benefits as the Rs 789 plan. Subscribers can enjoy 2GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and the JioSaavn Pro subscription, along with access to Jio's popular entertainment and utility apps.

An additional highlight of these plans is that they make users eligible for unlimited 5G data from Reliance Jio. As the company continues to roll out its highly demanded 5G network in the entire nation by the end of 2023, subscribers of these prepaid plans will have the advantage of unlimited data once the service is available. To avail of these prepaid plans, customers can easily recharge through the MyJio app, Jio.com, or any other popular recharge platform. Reliance Jio remains committed to delivering affordable and feature-rich services that empower users with fast and reliable connectivity along with an array of value-added benefits.