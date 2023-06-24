Escape Boredom This Weekend With These 12 Exciting OTT Releases

The OTT platforms are packed with new movies right now, ranging from adorable romantic comedies to intense action thrillers, providing you with a ton of enjoyment. You are in for a treat of interesting films this weekend, whether you are planning a sleepover with your friends or a single binge. Grab some popcorn, a bottle of soda, and a bunch of chips to indulge in what seems to be a fun movie experience.

Here are the 12 OTT releases from today that guarantee a week without boredom.

Farhana

"Farhana," a Tamil thriller directed by Nelson Venkatesan, stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The story revolves around a middle-class mother who is struggling to make ends meet. She decides to work in a call center to help with her financial issues, leading to exciting events with unexpected dangers. Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and other actors play supporting roles in "Farhana."

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Raavana Kottam

"Raavana Kottam," a Tamil socio-action drama directed by Vikram Sugumaran, features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. The protagonist is the son of a respected man in a village with two distinct groups of residents. Unexpected issues arise when the main character falls in love with a girl from the opposing section.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tamilarasan

"Tamilarasan" revolves around an upright police officer who kidnaps Dr. Muruganantham and his hospital team after they fail to perform his son's heart transplant. Vijay Anthony plays the lead role in the film, which was directed by Babu Yogeswaran. This Tamil action drama features prominent performances by Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Extraction 2

"Extraction 2," an upcoming American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and based on the graphic novel "Ciudad" by Ande Parks, is one of the most eagerly anticipated OTT releases of the moment. Tyler Rake rejoins the black-ops mercenary gang after being believed dead for nine months. His assignment is to free the family of a gangster from jail. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role in "Extraction 2," a sequel to the 2020 movie, along with Adam Bessa, Golshifteh Farahani, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Asta and Yuno face their greatest obstacle in their quest to become the Wizard King when Conrad Leto attempts to bring back the dreadful Wizard Kings of old. They must thwart Leto's scheme to prevent chaos and save the future of the Clover Kingdom. Ayataka Tenemura directed this animated movie in Japan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Scream 5

"Scream 5" was released in 2022, making it the fifth installment in the franchise. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and other notable actors play major roles in the film. After the Woodsboro killings occurred 25 years prior, Sam Carpenter visits her hometown with her lover Richie to investigate a recent spate of Ghostface attacks. Sam must face the dark truths of her own family as the death toll climbs in order to stop the masked killer once and for all.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stan Lee

This movie chronicles the rise of Stan Lee, who was once the face of Marvel comics and its cinematic universe. It tells the tale of his upbringing, professional career, personal life, and much more. David Gelb is the director of this documentary.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Thaaram Theertha Koodaram

Sanjay, a bipolar food delivery kid who was abandoned by his family, takes in two homeless girls to demonstrate his social abilities. In an effort to win back the love of his family, he hides them in his room. Unexpectedly, he develops feelings for one of the girls, adding a complex twist to his original plan. Karthik Ramakrishnan is the lead actor in this Malayalam family romantic drama produced by Gokul Ramakrishnan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Daredevil Mustafa

The goal of Ramanuja Lyengari and his group is to expel Musthafa from the college. After a series of entertaining escapades, everyone's fate will be decided in a gripping cricket match. "Daredevil Mustafa" is a Kannada comedy-drama starring Aashith, Mysore Anand, and Aditya Ashree, based on a short tale by KP Poornachandra Tejaswi.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Siya

"Siya," a Hindi crime drama directed by Manish Mundra, centers around a rape victim. Her fight against the system and her pursuit of justice are central themes of the story.

OTT platform: Zee5

Charles Enterprises

The Malayalam comedy-drama "Charles Enterprises" revolves around Ravi Kumaraswamy, a young man with night blindness. He takes a Ganesha statue from his religious mother, which sets off a funny chain of events. The lead actors in the film are Kalaiyarasan, Shebin Benson, Urvashi, and Balu Varghese.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kandahar

Independent covert agent Tom Harris successfully destroys an Iranian nuclear site. After discovering the truth, a British journalist is detained. Despite becoming a target, Tom accepts a new mission in Afghanistan. "Kandahar" is an American action movie directed by Ric Roman Waugh, featuring Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, Navid Neghaban, and other notable actors in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video