Top 7 IMDb-Rated Malayalam Action Thriller Films Available on OTT

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Malayalam action thriller films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. These highly acclaimed films offer captivating stories, intense suspense, and stellar performances.

Each film provides a unique and exhilarating experience, from tales of redemption and vengeance to mysteries involving murder and memory loss. Get ready to be captivated by these heart-pounding, top-rated Malayalam action thriller films available on OTT platforms.

Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar to Offer Free Access to Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Mobile

Here is a list of the top Malayalam action thriller films that are a must-watch on OTT.

Uyare

Experience the inspiring journey of Pallavi, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu, as she overcomes challenges and discovers her inner strength. Directed by Manu Ashokan, this film also stars Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Mumbai Police

Join Ernakulam ACP Antony Moses, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, on a gripping journey as he unravels a murder mystery while dealing with memory loss. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, this neo-noir film also features Jayasurya Rahman.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Kammatipaadam

Delve into the dark underbelly of crime and betrayal with Krishnan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he seeks justice for his childhood friend. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, this film boasts a stellar cast including Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan, and Shine Tom Chacko.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Pulimurugan

Witness the thrilling exploits of Murugan, a skilled hunter portrayed by Mohanlal, as he protects his village from man-eating tigers and confronts dangerous adversaries. Directed by Vysakh, this action-packed film is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Follow ASP Derick Abraham, played by Mammootty, as he investigates a series of religiously motivated murders and uncovers shocking truths. Directed by Shaji Padoor, this film also stars Anson Paul.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Also Read: Airtel Revises Xstream Play Benefits, Now Offers Complete 15+ OTT Benefits

Ee.Ma.Yau

Experience the unique storytelling of director Lijo Jose Pellissery in this independent Malayalam film that explores family dynamics and the afterlife. Starring Vinayakan, Kainakary Thankaraj, and Chemban Vinod Jose, this film offers a surreal and thought-provoking narrative.

OTT Platform: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Action Hero Biju

Accompany SI Biju Poulose, portrayed by Nivin Pauly, as he faces various challenges in his role as a police officer, tackling issues ranging from crime to moral dilemmas. Directed by Abrid Shine, this film features Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, and Joju George.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Immerse yourself in these gripping Malayalam action thriller films and embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey. Enjoy the adrenaline-pumping action, suspenseful plots, and stellar performances from the comfort of your own home.