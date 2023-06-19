Nokia Introduces On-Demand Network Slicing for Android 14 Users

Nokia has introduced a new technology called on-demand network slicing, which aims to improve the experience of Android smartphone users. This technology allows users to purchase and activate specific network features in real time. It can enhance performance and reduce delays in activities like streaming videos and playing games.

This solution also benefits network operators by enabling them to create new 5G services based on these network slicing capabilities. For example, they can offer premium network slices in specific areas where customers have a high demand for better connectivity.

Nokia conducted a successful trial of this technology at its network-slicing development centre in Finland. They used their own slicing product portfolio, including entitlement and policy control servers, as well as UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology implemented in Android 14. The trial demonstrated how network slices can work seamlessly between 4G and 5G networks and allocate radio resources dynamically for different slices.

Read More - Orange Jordan Selects Nokia for Nationwide 5G RAN Deployment

The introduction of on-demand network slicing allows users to have a more personalised experience with their smartphones. For example, gamers can activate a network slice optimised for gaming with low latency and superior performance. Attendees at sports events can access a dedicated 5G streaming slice to quickly watch video replays and get additional content about their favourite athletes and teams. This technology can even be used in concert arenas to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for the audience.

Nokia's on-demand network-slicing solution opens up opportunities for network operators to offer customised services to their customers, leading to increased satisfaction and potential revenue growth. As 5G networks continue to evolve, the ability to allocate network resources based on specific needs and use cases becomes increasingly important. Nokia's innovative approach positions them as a leader in this technology and highlights its commitment to providing advanced solutions for better connectivity in the 5G era.