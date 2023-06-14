Airtel Revises Xstream Play Benefits, Now Offers Complete 15+ OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel bundles Xstream OTT Benefits for users to consume data and enjoy their favourite content. Now, Airtel has revised the benefits of its Xstream OTT offering. Airtel has been offering unlimited plans with Airtel Xstream Play benefits for quite some time now. Previously, Airtel customers could choose one of the premium Xstream channels at no extra cost on the Xstream app to enjoy their preferred content. However, Airtel has recently rolled out few updates to its Airtel Xstream OTT platform. Let's now look at them in the story ahead.

Refreshed App

The first update is the rebranding of the Xstream App, which has been renamed Xstream Play. Airtel has also given the Xstream Play app a refreshing new look and feel, making it more visually appealing.

Airtel Truly Unlimited Recharges with Xstream Play Benefits

The second update revolves around the benefits Airtel users can enjoy with their unlimited plans. In the past, Airtel customers could select one of the chosen Xstream channels as part of their plan.

However, Airtel has now revised its offerings and provides users with the complete package of 15+ premium OTT benefits. Airtel users recharging with Truly Unlimited packs such as Rs 999, Rs 839, Rs 699, Rs 499, Rs 399, and Rs 359 can now enjoy unrestricted access to these 15+ OTT benefits as part of the plan benefits.

Airtel Rs 148 Data Pack with Xstream Play OTT Benefits

Additionally, Airtel's Rs 148 Data Pack, which offers 15 GB of data with existing validity, also comes bundled with the revised benefits. This data pack now includes the complete set of 15+ OTT benefits bundled with it, ensuring that users can indulge in their favourite content for 28 days. It's worth noting that data usage beyond the allocated quota will be charged at a rate of 50p/MB.

Airtel Partnership with FanCode

Airtel's partnership with FanCode in May has expanded the range of OTT platforms available on the Airtel Xstream Play app. With this collaboration, Airtel Xstream now offers content from a total of 19 OTT platforms, establishing itself as the largest provider of mobile and large-screen format offerings.

Airtel Xstream Play OTT List

Airtel Xstream Play users can now enjoy free access to a wide array of popular OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Epicon, ErosNow, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, Ultra, ShemarooME, Klikk, Dollywood Play, Nammaflix, Hungama, Docubay, SocialSwag, Raj Digital TV, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka, and ShortsTV. Whether on a mobile device, tablet, or TV, users can access these platforms and indulge in an extensive collection of content.

Conclusion

Therefore, Airtel users recharging with any of the Truly Unlimited Airtel Plans mentioned above can now enjoy the complete set of 15+ OTT benefits bundled with Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel customers now have access to a diverse range of content options across various OTT platforms in the Xstream Play ecosystem.