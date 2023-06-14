BAM Digital Realty to Invest Rs 2,000 Crore in New Mumbai Data Center: Report

Reported by Srikapardhi

BAM Digital Realty is investing over Rs 2,000 crore to develop a cutting-edge data centre in Mumbai, India, as part of its expansion plan. The facility will increase the company's planned capacity in India to 135 MW, offering advanced data infrastructure to support India's digital growth.

Highlights

  • BAM Digital Realty is investing over Rs 2,000 crore to develop a state-of-the-art data centre in Mumbai, India.
  • The facility will increase the company's planned capacity in India to 135 MW.
  • The new data centre will be BAM Digital Realty's second facility in India, following their first project in Chennai.

Data Center firm BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, has announced a significant investment in developing a state-of-the-art data centre in Mumbai, India. The company plans to invest more than Rs 2,000 crore (approximately USD 250 million) in this expansion as part of its strategic growth plan in the country, according to a Livemint report.

Second Facility in India

The new data centre will be BAM Digital Realty's second facility in India and will be constructed on a 2.15-acre land in Chandivali, Mumbai. With an expected capacity of 35 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion, the facility will significantly contribute to the company's total planned capacity in India, which will reach 135 MW.

According to the report, the selection of the location was driven by its favourable proximity to customers and central position within the bustling metropolitan area of Mumbai. This investment in the city is a testament to BAM Digital Realty's commitment to establishing a strong foothold in the Indian market.

Also Read: BAM Digital Realty Starts Its First Greenfield Data Centre in India

Progress on First Data Centre in Chennai

In addition to the Mumbai project, BAM Digital Realty is also making progress on its first data centre in India. The greenfield data centre, known as MAA10, is situated on a 100 MW campus in Chennai. Once completed, MAA10 will have a capacity of 20 MW and is set to be launched by the end of 2023.

BAM Digital Realty designs, builds, owns, and operates top-tier data centre assets. The company's expansion efforts in India align with the increasing demand for advanced data infrastructure and services in the country.

"Mumbai is India's primary connectivity hub and leading international internet gateway, hosting the highest number of subsea cables landing in India. It also offers robust power infrastructure and dense fibre connectivity, critical for the high-power compute workloads that support new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI)," the report quoted the release.

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV to Expand Mumbai Campus With Third Facility

The investment in the new data centre in Mumbai, which hosts the country's enterprises across the banking, financial services, digital media and other industries, demonstrates BAM Digital Realty's commitment to providing cutting-edge data centre facilities and supporting India's digital growth.

