BSNL to Launch 4G Services in Thoothukudi District with Indigenous Technology

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is preparing to introduce 4G services in Thoothukudi district in the near future. In a significant move towards indigenous technology, BSNL has partnered with Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), and TEJAS Networks to adopt a native 4G technology for this endeavour.

According to a report by TheHindu, BSNL will upgrade all 222 existing towers in the Thoothukudi Operational Area to 4G, utilising 10 MHz spectrum. What sets this technological upgrade apart is that the hardware supplied for the towers will possess built-in 5G capability, allowing for future software upgrades to seamlessly transition to 5G technology.

Additionally, BSNL has planned the installation of 24 new 4G towers in the Thoothukudi Operational Area. This expansion aims to enhance the mobile coverage throughout the district, further improving the connectivity experience for BSNL mobile customers.

Once the planned network upgrades and expansion are completed, BSNL expects a significant improvement in user experience and customer satisfaction. These advancements will pave the way for more reliable and high-speed communication services, empowering the residents of Thoothukudi with the latest technological capabilities.

To access the advanced 4G services provided by BSNL, existing customers who currently use BSNL 2G/3G SIMs are requested to obtain BSNL 4G SIMs from nearby BSNL Customer Service Centres, franchisee offices or designated mela locations. The transition to 4G SIMs will be facilitated free of cost, ensuring a seamless and convenient upgrade process for users.

The launch of BSNL's indigenous 4G services in the Thoothukudi district signifies a significant step towards advancing India's telecommunications infrastructure. By partnering with leading technology companies and embracing homegrown solutions, BSNL is committed to delivering state-of-the-art communication services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.