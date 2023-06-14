Samsung Unveils State-of-the-Art Networks Innovation Center in Texas

Samsung has unveiled its latest venture in network innovation with the opening of the Samsung Networks Innovation Center in Plano, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a collaborative space for customers and partners to explore and experience Samsung's cutting-edge network offerings and gain insights into advanced network technologies.

The center is designed to provide visitors with a hands-on experience of Samsung's network products. It features interactive use cases that showcase how Samsung's solutions can address critical network challenges. With a focus on technologies relevant to mobile operators and enterprises, such as Virtualised Radio Access Networks (vRAN), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Private Networks, the demos highlight Samsung's advanced 5G network solutions and their role in supporting next-generation applications and services.

Collaboration lies at the heart of the center, as it provides a dedicated on-site testing lab for partners and customers to work together on developing new network innovations and solutions. Additionally, informative videos take visitors through Samsung Networks' history of innovation, virtualised Core (vCore) solutions, and Network Services. A Radio Access Network (RAN) wall showcases a range of indoor and outdoor network solutions, highlighting Samsung's leadership in the industry.

The facility is inspired by the challenges faced by today's mobile operators and businesses, and it offers use-case demonstrations to illustrate how these challenges can be overcome. For example, the vRAN technology demo emphasises the advantages of virtualised networks, including increased flexibility, efficiency, and optimisation. Another use case demo focuses on the power of FWA in enabling wireless broadband services. Additionally, visitors can explore private 5G networks and experience their potential to drive operational efficiencies and business opportunities through lower latency, enhanced coverage, and heightened security.

As a dynamic space that evolves with the latest advancements, the Samsung Networks Innovation Center is set to continue growing as a collaborative hub for customers and partners. By investing in next-generation innovations, Samsung is furthering its commitment to advancing advanced network technology and empowering consumers and businesses alike.