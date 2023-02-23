Samsung 5G NTN Modem Tech to Enable Smartphone and Satellite Communication

Samsung has claimed that its future Exynos modems would be able to support two way text messaging as well as HD video and image sharing over satellite networks. The South Korean tech giant has developed and simulated the 5G NTN standard-based satellite technology using its Exynos Modem 5300 reference platform to accurately predict satellite locations and minimise frequency offsets caused due to Doppler Shift. 

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that it has secured standardised 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem technology. This will help the company in enabling direct communication between smartphones and satellites. Samsung said that it plans to integrate the technology into its own Exynos modem solutions. It will help Samsung in accelerating the commercialisation of 5G satellite communications and would also pave the way for the 6G-driven IoE (Internet of Everything) era.

The new technology would enable connectivity services in areas where terrestrial networks can't reach. Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of CP Development at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G."

This technology is very promising because it would enable connectivity in deserts, oceans and mountains. It would also ensure that network connectivity can reach areas where disasters have occurred due to which fibre and other telecom infrastructure have been damaged.

Samsung said, "By meeting the latest 5G NTN standards defined by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP Release 17), Samsung’s NTN technology will help ensure interoperability and scalability among services offered by global telecom carriers, mobile device makers and chip companies."

Samsung has claimed that its future Exynos modems would be able to support two-way text messaging as well as HD video and image sharing over satellite networks. The South Korean tech giant has developed and simulated the 5G NTN standard-based satellite technology using its Exynos Modem 5300 reference platform to accurately predict satellite locations and minimise frequency offsets caused due to Doppler Shift.

Samsung said that it is also working to secure standardised NB-IoT NTN technology for use in its next gen-modem platforms. With integrated satellite connectivity, future smartphones won't need a separate high-power wireless antenna chip inside smartphones. That would give more flexibility to smartphone makers over the design of their devices.

