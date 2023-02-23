BSNL Removes Four STVs from its Offerings

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed four Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) from its offerings. The state-run telco said that with effect from February 16, 2023, it will remove the following STVs - STV71, STV104, STV135 and STV395. These are the four plans that were removed by BSNL recently. Regardless, there are several other STVs offered by the company that you can recharge with. None of the removed STVs was popular anyway. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Read More - BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100 You Can Rely Upon

BSNL STV71

The STV71, which was recently removed by BSNL, offered consumers voice calls to any network at 30 paise per minute, along with Rs 20 worth of usage value. This plan carried a total validity of 30 days. No data was bundled with this plan for the consumers.

BSNL STV104

The BSNL STV104 came with a validity of 18 days and offered this - "As per existing prepaid STV Rs 99/- + One national discount deal/coupon product daily.

BSNL STV135

The STV135 came with 1440 minutes of voice calls (on-net/off-net) for 24 days. No data was bundled with this plan either.

Read More - BSNL’s 4G Might Not Make a Great Impact, Here’s Why

BSNL STV395

With the BSNL STV395, users got free 3000 minutes of calls (on-net) + 1800 minutes of off-net calls, and after the consumption of free call minutes, the charge applicable was 20 paise per minute. This plan also came with 2GB of daily data, after which the speed used dropped to 80 Kbps. The validity of STV395 was 71 days.

These are the four STVs that have been removed by the state-run telco. BSNL has not given any reason behind the removal of the above-mentioned STVs. BSNL is currently in the process of rolling out 4G and is expected to launch it using homegrown technology by the second half of 2023. The state-run telco could then announce a series of new prepaid plans at a higher cost.