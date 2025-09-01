BSNL Extends Re 1 Plan Offer

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has extended the availability of its Re 1 plan offer for the users. The offer is called 'Freedom Plan' and now it has been extended by 15 days. The offer was initially announced on August 1, 2025. Under the offer, users will get a new BSNL SIM card for just Re 1. Along with that, there are data benefits and voice calling bundled for the users. Here's what you need to know.




BSNL Re 1 Offer Extended with Benefits

BSNL offers unlimited voice calling with the Re 1 plan. Along with that, it offers 2GB of daily data to the customers. There's 100 SMS/day as well. The SIM is free, after the KYC is done as per DoT (Department of Telecommunications) guidelines. To get the offer and its benefits, users are advised to reach out to their nearest BSNL office.

A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said, "BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Freedom Plan—absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days—gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network. We’re confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the introductory period."

The offer is aimed at incentivising new customers to try out BSNL's upgraded services. Once the user likes the service, he/she are more likely to stay as a customer for the long-term which will help BSNL in improving customer base as well as boosting revenues. At present, BSNL's tariffs are the most affordable in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

