Vi Business Expands Enterprise Clients Amid 4G, 5G Network Transformation: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm deepens relationships with Fortune 500 companies, hyperscalers, and SMBs while driving IoT innovation and private 5G trials.

Highlights

  • Vi Business reports reduced churn, stronger contracts, and higher revenue per account.
  • Private 5G trials underway across manufacturing, mining, and other industries.
  • AI-driven Cloud Contact Center launched in collaboration with Genesys.

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, reportedly said it has not only retained but also expanded relationships with its enterprise clients over the past two years, even as the company underwent a major network transformation through its 4G and 5G expansion. According to the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, the company has secured stronger contracts, reduced churn, and increased revenue per account, driven by deeper engagements across connectivity, cloud, IoT, security, and managed services.

Stronger Contracts and Expanding Relationships

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vi Business, said in an interview with Moneycontrol that the firm's "share of wallet" from core accounts is rising, with Fortune 500 clients and hyperscalers deepening partnerships. The company recently secured large smart metering contracts and continues to deliver mission-critical connectivity to data centres for cloud majors such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft.




"Over the last few quarters, we've seen consistent improvement in operational metrics such as churn and revenue per account. Enterprises are deepening their engagement with us by expanding from connectivity into adjacent services like security, cloud, IoT and managed services. This growth in share of wallet reflects not just account retention but stronger and long-term relationships - proven by multi-year contracts and expansion with Fortune 500 customers and hyperscalers," Nevatia reportedly said, referring to Vi Business's growth in core enterprise accounts.

Cloud-Neutral, Partner-Led Growth Strategy

Speaking about cloud strategy, Nevatia reportedly said: "Vi Business has adopted a partner-led, cloud-neutral strategy. Rather than tying ourselves to any single hyperscaler or data center provider, we are working with partners like Yotta and CtrlS while building a multi-cloud platform layer and managed services capabilities. This approach ensures enterprises can seamlessly navigate hybrid environments—public, private, or co-location—without being locked in. Our aim is to give CIOs flexibility, professional services support, and a one-stop, peace-of-mind experience, while expanding partnerships as the market evolves."

Private 5G and IoT

Private 5G remains a key growth area, with proof-of-concept trials underway across manufacturing, mining, and other industries. “Enterprises are testing mission-critical applications on Vi's 5G network, and while monetization is still at an early stage, demand is building up much like the hockey-stick adoption curve we saw in IoT smart metering," Nevatia reportedly said.

Growth in SMBs, BFSI, and Government Projects

Government projects, small and medium businesses (SMBs), banking and financial services (BFSI), and hyperscalers are among Vi's strongest growth verticals, delivering growth over the past one to two years.

"SMBs continue to be a strong engine, with our 'Ready For Next' program scaling up meaningfully. In BFSI, our secure connectivity and IoT solutions are driving adoption, including remote branch ATM use cases. With hyperscalers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft, we are delivering critical connectivity for their data centres and sites supported by a healthy and consistent order book. Together, these segments underline Vi Business's relevance across India’s digital ecosystem," Nevatia was quoted as saying.

Connected Cars and IoT Innovation

The company claims leadership in connected car solutions and has migrated its IoT offerings to a new Smart Central IoT platform to drive innovation. "In IoT, connected cars are a big area—we are the dominant leader in India, with almost all major automakers on the Vi IoT platform. We've also migrated fully to our new Smart Central IoT platform, which unlocks advanced features and enables continuous innovation. The focus is on deepening relationships and creating value through this platform," Nevatia reportedly said.

Security Portfolio

According to Nevatia, partnerships are central to Vi’s enterprise strategy. The operator has tied up with HPE for SD-WAN and managed services, and with Fortinet, Cisco, IBM, Trend Micro, and Netscout to strengthen its security portfolio. "There are two pieces of security for us. One, embedding security into our core offerings—for example, SD-WAN now comes with secure SD-WAN and SASE features. Two, our standalone portfolio like Vi Secure (endpoint, web, mail security). While we've launched this, I'd say we've just scratched the surface. A refresh is underway, and we’ll soon have new action here," he said, according to the report.

AI-Enabled Cloud Contact Center

The company has also launched an AI-enabled Cloud Contact Centre as a Service in partnership with Genesys. "We've just launched Cloud Contact Center as a Service in partnership with Genesys, integrating AI features like sentiment analysis and intelligent call routing. Our model is to partner with leaders, add value through our platform and managed services, and deliver customer-centric innovation," Nevatia explained, referring to in-house software development for enterprise services.

While Tata Communications and Jio have pushed GPU-as-a-service offerings, Vi is in the evaluation phase for the segment. Nevatia said the company remains focused on a selective, partner-driven approach to enterprise growth rather than competing across all adjacencies.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.





