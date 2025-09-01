MTNL Penalised for Non-Compliance with SEBI Norms

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The penalty also covers non-compliance with requirements related to the constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee, and the Risk Management Committee.

Highlights

  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has been penalised by the stock exchanges including NSE and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).
  • Both stock exchanges have imposed a fine of Rs 6.73 lakh on MTNL.
  • This is over non-compliance with a SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) norm.

Follow Us

mtnl penalised for non compliance with sebi

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has been penalised by the stock exchanges including NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). Both stock exchanges have imposed a fine of Rs 6.73 lakh on MTNL. This is over non-compliance with a SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) norm.




Read More - 5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data is Removed

According to a filing, "MTNL has received Letter ...from NSE and...BSE regarding Non-Compliance with the provisions of Regulation...of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, respectively... Non-compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the board, including failure to appoint a woman director, non-compliance with the constitution of the audit committee."

The penalty also covers non-compliance with requirements related to the constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee, and the Risk Management Committee.

Read More - Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here’s What to Know

In response, MTNL clarified that as a public sector undertaking, all board appointments—including those of independent directors—are made by its administrative ministry, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The company added that two independent directors, including one woman director, have already been appointed by the DoT with effect from April 15, while the appointment of four more independent directors has been taken up with the Centre.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Western countries top tier plan don't have any data limit. I guess 3TB is there. They have mmwave deployed and…

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

TheAndroidFreak :

If your budget is constrained to 14-16K, get it, otherwise get Oppo K13, Realme P4, Moto G86 Power, CMF Phone…

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

Faraz :

I don't think it will be listed until merger happens with MTNL.

Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here's What to Know

TheAndroidFreak :

What's your budget?

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

Faraz :

Vi should try to take full advantage of it. As it is these are their strong circles yet they are…

Nokia to Modernise IP Edge, Transport Network of Vortex Across…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments