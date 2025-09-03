Jio Still Offers a Value Pack Better than Peers

Reliance Jio's Rs 799 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan carries a service validity of 84 days. This plan is available for customers of Jio in all the telecom circles.

Reliance Jio still has a prepaid pack that offers better value to customers than peers. This plan from Jio, is in fact, listed on the company's value packs section only. The Jio prepaid plan we are talking about comes for Rs 799. The Rs 799 plan is not a new offer. This plan has been there for years (earlier for Rs 666). Still, Jio customers get a Rs 666 plan, but the benefits of the old Rs 666 plan have been shifted to the Rs 799 plan since the tariff hikes. Let's take a look at the plan from the company.




Reliance Jio Rs 799 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 799 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan carries a service validity of 84 days. This plan is available for customers of Jio in all the telecom circles. However, this Jio plan doesn't bundle unlimited 5G data for the customers. The unlimited 5G data is now only reserved for users who recharge with plans offering 2GB of daily data and more. In case you want the same benefits, but want to spend less, then you can go for the Rs 666 plan too.

While the Rs 666 plan will offer the same benefits, it won't offer the same validity. With the Rs 666 plan, users will get 70 days of service validity. This plan is essentially the same. For a limited time, Jio is also offering the Jio Unlimited 2025 offer with all the prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. Thus with both the Rs 799 and Rs 666 plans, under the offer, users will get JioHotstar Mobile/TV for free with content viewing in high quality for three months. This offer will be given to the users only once.

