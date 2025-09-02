Jio Continues to Lead 5G FWA Subscriber Addition in India

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is the leading 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service provider in the country. Bharti Airtel is the only second operator who is providing 5G FWA service to the users. In July 2025, as per the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, Jio was the leading player in terms of adding new FWA users. Bharti Airtel, while added fewer customers than Jio, its rate of growth was higher.

Airtel added around 2,11,072 FWA subscribers during the month. Jio added 3,37,789 FWA subscribers. For Airtel, the monthly growth rate for the FWA subscribers was 12.12% while for Jio, it was 5.53% MoM (month over month). Jio's total 5G FWA subscriber base was 64,45,929 while for Airtel it was 19,53,283 users (at the end of July 31, 2025). The total 5G FWA subscribers for the industry stood at 83,99,212.

Both the telcos, including Jio and Airtel are growing their 5G FWA business fast. The telcos want to capture the premium and high paying customers as fast as possible. For Airtel, the FWA subscribers aren't different in outlook as the fiber subscribers. Airtel categorises both users in the same Wi-Fi category. Reliance Jio, however, is able to add users faster than Airtel because of two reasons:

Availability of UBR technology

Wider availability of 5G

Jio's homes business is bigger than Airtel's today, and this is a segment where Airtel would want to close the gap with Jio in terms of competition. In the broadband market share, Jio holds 50.62% of the market share while Airtel has 31.18%. So approximately 82% of the broadband market share is with the two telcos. The remaining 18% is divided amongst Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), and others. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details and information in the coming weeks and months.