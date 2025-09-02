Jio Outpaces Competition in Wireline Subscriber Addition in July 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has outpaced the competition when it came to wireline subscribers addition in July 2025. The telecom operator has always been ahead of the peers in this segment, as well as wireless segment. In July 2025, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, Reliance Jio added 0.57 million users. This is by far the most by any telco during the month. Let's take a look at the complete data.

Read More - Jio Continues to Lead 5G FWA Subscriber Addition in India

Image Source - TRAI

As per the data, Jio added 0.57 million or 5,71,476 wireline users during the month. Tata Tele and Airtel added 1,18,493 and 1,02,386 users. Reliance Communications also ended up added just 6 users as per the data. Companies lik Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) lost users. Vi lost 14,502 users while MTNL lost 68,555 users. BSNL lost 16,950 users.

Reliance Jio has 32.22% of the market share in the wireline segment. Bharti Airtel has 21.73% of the share. Tata Tele and BSNL have 23% and 15.65% of the market share. Vodafone Idea has a measely 1.57% share. MTNL has 3.70% share. Reliance Jio wants to continue to add one million home users every month. This is the most ambitious goal set by any of the telcos. Jio is also getting a boost in its homes business because of the FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) growth.

Read More - BSNL Extends Re 1 Plan Offer

BSNL's wireline subscriber growth has been dull for some time. This is mostly because of the rise of Airtel and Jio, along with the rise regional internet service providers (ISPs). It will be hard for any other company to come now and take market share from Jio. This is because of the huge fiber network Jio has laid and the deep reach its brand has.