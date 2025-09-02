Airtel Brings 6 AI Agents in the Thanks App

Bharti Airtel has brought six AI (artificial intelligence) agents inside the Thanks App. The Airtel Thanks app is Airtel's mobile app which is meant for its customers. Whether you need help with banking, prepaid mobile, postpaid mobile, or any service of Airtel, then you will get it in the Thanks app. Airtel's 380 million users will benefit from this move. The new agents introduced will ease out the journey of the customers inside the app. The six agents inside the Thanks App are - Data, Buy, Pay, Build, Serve and Channels.

Each of these six agents are designed for a specialised function. These AI agents will work like a search engine. The whole point of introducing them is to allow users to use conversational language for getting their queries resolved. This removes the need of navigating through several menus for getting a simple thing done.

Whether you need bill payments, customer service requests, or troubleshooting, these AI agents will come in help at that time. They will anticipate the needs of the users, guide customers to relevant options, and provide fast solutions. Telecom operators in India are eyeing to leverage AI for improving customer engagement and experience.

Reliance Jio also has an AI bot inside its phone app too. This bot is also meant for natural conversations and allows users to get their queries answered or problems solved. With the Airtel Thanks app, one thing will be great with the presence of agents, and that is bills payment. Users will be able to seamless pay their bills for various stuff, by just talking to the agent.

There are likely more future updates planned in the near future by Airtel that will enhance the customer experience further with the app.