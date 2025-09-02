Garmin Puts Focus on India with Updated Service Policy

This warranty program will be applicable to all the products which have been purchased since 2024. It will be applicable for some of the popular products from the comapny such as Enduro 3, Forerunner 165, Vivo Active 6, Instinct 3, Fenix 8, and more.

Garmin, a global leader in GPS tech and smart wearables has announced an updated service policy. This service policy will enhance the customer journey. The company has said that it will be providing its products with 2 year warranty in India (exclusively). This policy is not present in other countries. Garmin recently launched two new smartwatches in India - Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570. Indian customers will now be able to enjoy extended peace of mind and seamless service support, Garmin said in a press release.




This warranty program will be applicable to all the products which have been purchased since 2024. It will be applicable for some of the popular products from the comapny such as Enduro 3, Forerunner 165, Vivo Active 6, Instinct 3, Fenix 8, and more. Note that this policy isn't just for the company's products that were purchased in India. Garmine's exclusive Indian distributor AMIT GPS and Navigation has announced that this updated policy will also be applicable to the products purchased outside India.

Garmin said that while support remains available and same as for units purchased in India, units purchased outside the country will now be subject to Government mandated applicable GST, import duties, and Additional local service charges in India.

This latest update reaffirms Garmin’s continued commitment and investment in the India market through its unwavering dedication to creating a more rewarding ownership experience for its growing community of active users.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

