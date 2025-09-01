Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Will Redefine Power

Qualcomm, a semiconductor giant, will soon be launching the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. This particular chip will be powering some of the best phones of 2026. The late year flagship launches are also expeced to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. The chipset is expected to be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit later this month.

Read More - Tecno is Launching World’s Slimmest Phone in India

While the chipset is yet to be unveiled, some details about it are surfacing online. According to the tipster DCS (Digital Chat Station), the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to score more than 4 million points on the AnTuTu platform. This will be a new bar for smartphone chips. It will be interesting to see what Apple does with the A19 Pro chips. The Snapdragon 8 Elite has scored about 2.7 million points on the AnTuTu test. If the information from DCS is correct, this will be a huge power upgrade for smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to come with two prime cores clocked at 4.61 GHz and six performance cores reaching up to 3.63 GHz. The chip is also expected to come with Adreno 840 GPU, clocked at 1.2 GHz. So there will be two prime cores and six performance cores on the chip. The smartphones of today are packing larger and larger batteries, with some even cross then 7000mAh capacity mark. This is good especially when chips are geared for performance, because then, efficiency sort of takes the back seat.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

The official details about the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to hit the market sometime later in Septmeber or in October. For more details about the chipset, stay tuned to TelecomTalk. It is most likely the Chinese vendors who will be the first to integrate this chip on their smartphones.