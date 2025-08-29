Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has launched in India. This is the latest A series phone from Samsung. The A series from the company is very popular due to its design and power and price in the country. The Galaxy A17 5G is also under Rs 20,000. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. It has an Exynos chip, which is Samsung made. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device here.

Read More - Amazfit Helio Strap Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is now on sale in India in three variants:

6GB+128GB = Rs 18,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 20,499

8GB+256GB = Rs 23,999

There'a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC and SBI bank credit cards on Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a teardrop notch with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There's a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side of the device. The phone also comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1330 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy Event Announced for September 4, 2025

The phone will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. It will get six years of OS updates and six years of security patch. It will be available in three colours - Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome Gray.