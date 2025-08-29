Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone Idea and BSNL Lose



Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Reliance Jio gained wireless subscribers in July 2025, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL lost wireless subscribers during the month, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of July 31, 2025. The data shows that the total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1163.03 million at the end of June 2025 to 1163.51 million at the end of July 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.04 percent. Likewise, the total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1170.88 million at the end of June, 2025 to 1171.91 million at the end of July 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.09 percent.

5G FWA Subscribers

Total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 7.85 million at the end of June 2025 to 8.40 million at the end of July 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 5.02 million and 3.38 million, respectively.

As of June 2025, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G FWA subscriber base of 1,953,283 (Added 211,072), while Reliance Jio reported 6,445,929 (Added 337,789) FWA users, bringing the total to 8,399,212—including 3,383,641 rural subscribers from Jio alone.

Gain and Loss of Wireless Subscribers

Bharti Airtel added 464,437 (0.46 million) wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 482,954 (0.48 million) subscribers. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 359,199 (0.35 million) wireless subscribers during the same period. Public sector units (PSUs) BSNL lost 100,707 wireless subscribers and MTNL lost 2,472.

Wireless Market Share of Operators

As on July 31, 2025, the private access service providers held 92.21 percent market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.79 percent.

This translates to Reliance Jio holding a 41.04 percent market share with 477.5 million wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 33.65 percent market share and 391.5 million wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 17.52 percent market share and 203.86 million wireless subscribers, BSNL with 7.77 percent market share and 90.36 million wireless subscribers, and MTNL with a 0.03 percent market share and 0.30 million wireless subscribers.

Wireless Broadband Subscribers

Reliance Jio reported 483.95 million wireless broadband (fixed wireless and mobile) subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 297.52 million, Vodafone Idea with 127.57 million, and BSNL with 29.91 million subscribers.

Wired Market Share

Wireline subscribers increased from 47.49 million at the end of July 2025, to 48.11 million at the end of June 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.63 million with a monthly growth rate of 1.32 percent.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio held a 32.22 percent market share with 155,02,026 wireline subscribers, adding 571,476 subscribers. Bharti Airtel had a 21.73 percent share with 10,456,623 wireline subscribers, adding 102,386 subscribers during the month, and Vodafone Idea reported a 1.57 percent market share with 753,642 wireline subscribers, losing 14,502 subscribers during the month. BSNL reported a market share of 15.65 in the segment with 7,532,198 subscribers losing 16,950 users.

M2M Cellular Connections

According to the report, the number of M2M (Machine-to-Machine) cellular mobile connections increased from 79.44 million at the end of June 2025 to 84.62 million at the end of July 2025. Bharti Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections at 48.71 million, holding a market share of 57.56 percent, followed by Vodafone Idea with 20.35 percent (17.22 million), Reliance Jio with 17.91 percent (15.15 million), and BSNL with 4.18 percent (3.54 million).

Active Wireless Subscribers

Out of the total 1163.51 million wireless (mobile) subscribers, 1083.14 million wireless (mobile) subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of July 2025. The proportion of active wireless (mobile) subscribers was approximately 93.09 percent of the total wireless (mobile) subscriber base, according to TRAI. Airtel reported a peak VLR of 99.32 percent during the month, BSNL 61.82 percent, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 84.18 percent, MTNL 124.73 percent, and Reliance Jio 97.69 percent. Active wireless subscribers are based on VLR data.