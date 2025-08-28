Amazfit Helio Strap Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Amazfit Helio Strap is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. It will go on sale in India starting August 28, 2025.

Highlights

  • Amazfit has just launched the Amazfit Helio Strap in India. It is a Whoop like product, and it comes with BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor.
  • The Amazfit Strap is the company's first fitness tracker which comes without a screen, effectively saving users from distractions.
  • It is only available in a single black colour option.

Amazfit has just launched the Amazfit Helio Strap in India. It is a Whoop like product, and it comes with BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor. Further, there's a new Hyrox Race Mode. The Amazfit Strap is the company's first fitness tracker which comes without a screen, effectively saving users from distractions. Since there's no screen, the Helio Strap can offer great battery life. It is only available in a single black colour option.




Amazfit Helio Strap Price in India

Amazfit Helio Strap is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. It will go on sale in India starting August 28, 2025. Users can start purchasing it online from the official website of Amazfit or from the e-commerce stores. Let's take a look at the specifications now.

Amazfit Helio Strap Specifications in India

Amazfit Helio Strap comes with BioCharge energy monitoring to support recovery and peak performance. The product supports 24/7 health montioring, per second heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. There is support for 27 workout modes including smart strength training and official Hyrox race mode. The Helio Strap can be connected through the ZEPP app for tracking nutrition, fitness progress, stress, and sleep. There's up to 10 days of battery life delivered by the product in a single charge.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

