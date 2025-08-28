Nothing Hires Former POCO India Head Himanshu Tandon

Nothing, a London based smartphone maker, has hired former POCO India head Himanhu Tandon. Nothing has hired him for the vice president position of its sub-brand CMF. In his role, Tandon will oversee global strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution, with India positioned as a global hub for expansion. CMF makes affordable and stylish products to stand out in the market. In countries such as India which is hyper sensitive to price, Nothing has hired Tandon because of his experience with growing POCO which competes in the same segment.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing said, "We created CMF to address a gap in the mass-market consumer tech segment, which had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specs at the expense of the user experience. CMF brings innovation and thoughtful design while delivering an uncompromised experience in a segment where shortcuts have been too common. The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the brand’s potential. Himanshu’s proven success in the industry, makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward."

Nothing is trending on social media right now, but for the wrong reasons. The company has been caught sharing stock imagery branding it as photos taken by Nothing Phone 3.