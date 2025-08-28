Samsung Galaxy Event Announced for September 4, 2025

Samsung has just announced a new Galaxy Event. This launch event is expected to unveil a new Galaxy S25 series smartphone. But this won't be a premium phone, at least it shouldn't be in terms of pricing. This is because the phone we are talking about is from the FE (fan edition) lineup. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch during the Galaxy Event on September 4, 2025. The launch event timings have been revealed by Samsung.

In India, the live stream for the Galaxy Event will start at 3 PM. Interested users can watch the livestream on the official YouTube channel of Samsung India. Samsung said that it is not going to launch just a phone, but also premium AI (artificial intelligence) tablets during the event. This will be a global launch event, but the products will also come to India, which is one of the largest markets for Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and come with an FHD+ display. The phone is likely to come with a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. It going to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. Stay tuned for more details.