Apple Event Announced: Check Date and Timings for India

Apple, a Cupertino tech major, has announced a new launch event. This event is, of course, for the new iPhones. Apple is expected to bring the iPhone 17 series with this launch event. Tim Cook announced the event via his social media profile and now the event details are also reflecting on the website of the company. The next Apple Event will take place on September 9, 2025. In India, the launch will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Let's take a look at the expected devices from the event.

New iPhone 17 Series

The new iPhone 17 series will arrive at the Apple event on September 9, 2025. This event is expected to unveil four new devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple might drop the iPhone 17 Plus this time and bring the 'Air' version instead.

The Air version is something that's going to be super interesting. Apple doesn't ever give hints on its new products or even teasers for new phones. Thus, we can't be sure that there's something like a thin device with the brandinig Air coming to the market. Samsung launched the S25 Edge, which is its slim phone for 2025 a few months back.

It will be very much interesting to see what Apple does here. Do people really need a slim phone? One thing is clear, the slimness shouldn't compromise on the performance or the battery life of the phone. There are also rumours online that the iPhone 17 Pro models might come with reverse wireless charging.

This feature has been missing from iPhones for a long-time. It will be a big value add because reverse wireless charging allows users to charge their other devices without worrying about needing a charger.