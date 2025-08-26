Apple to Open New Store in Koregaon Park, Pune

Highlights

  • Apple has just confirmed that it is opening a new store in Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra.
  • Pune is one of the major cities in Maharashtra.
  • Apple is planning to open its fourth official retail store in India in Pune.

Apple has just confirmed that it is opening a new store in Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra. Pune is one of the major cities in Maharashtra. Apple is planning to open its fourth official retail store in India in Pune. This new store will open on September 4, 2025. If you are wondering, how is this store in Pune the fourth store after one opening in Mumbai and the second in Delhi, here's the thing.




Apple's third store will also open in a matter of days. It will open on September 2, 2025 at 1 PM, in Bengaluru. Apple is calling it Apple Hebbal, and this new store will come in Phoenix Mall of Asia. It is a premium mall meant for big brands.

The new store in Pune will also open at 1 PM. The Bengaluru store is opening on September 2, 2025, and the new store in Pune is opening on September 4, 2025.

After September 4, 2025, Apple will have four stores in the country - one in Select City Walk mall, Saket, Delhi, the second one in Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai, third in Koreagaon Park, Pune, and the fourth one in Phoneix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru.

