Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo T4 Pro has just launched in India. It is another T series phone from the Chinese company. Vivo's T4 Pro has a cool design, somewhat similar to Vivo V60. It has the ring flash, which Vivo calls Aura Lighting. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chip inside. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear and a large battery inside the phone to make it last super long. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India

Vivo T4 Pro is available in India in three memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 27,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 29,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 31,999

The phone is available in Blue and Gold colours. The sale of the device starts from August 29, 2025, at 12 PM.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications in India

Vivo T4 Pro will be available in India with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with support for 2392 x 1080p display. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS main camera (IMX882), 50MP OIS 3x Periscope sensor (IMX882), and a 2MP Bokeh sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. The update policy of the phone is 4 years of major Android updates and six years of security updates, which is pretty cool. It has IP69 certification, making it safe to use when water is splashed too. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC couple with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 6500mAh battery inside the phone with support for 90W fast-charging.