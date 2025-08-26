Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vivo T4 Pro will be available in India with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with support for 2392 x 1080p display. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS main camera (IMX882), 50MP OIS 3x Periscope sensor (IMX882), and a 2MP Bokeh sensor.

Highlights

  • Vivo T4 Pro has just launched in India.
  • It is another T series phone from the Chinese company.
  • Vivo's T4 Pro has a cool design, somewhat similar to Vivo V60.

Follow Us

vivo t4 pro launched in india price

Vivo T4 Pro has just launched in India. It is another T series phone from the Chinese company. Vivo's T4 Pro has a cool design, somewhat similar to Vivo V60. It has the ring flash, which Vivo calls Aura Lighting. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chip inside. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear and a large battery inside the phone to make it last super long. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.




Read More - Vivo V60 Lite Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India

Vivo T4 Pro is available in India in three memory variants:

  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 27,999
  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 29,999
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 31,999

The phone is available in Blue and Gold colours. The sale of the device starts from August 29, 2025, at 12 PM.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications in India

Vivo T4 Pro will be available in India with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with support for 2392 x 1080p display. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS main camera (IMX882), 50MP OIS 3x Periscope sensor (IMX882), and a 2MP Bokeh sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.

Read More - Vivo Y500 5G Could Feature the Largest Battery on a Vivo Phone

The device will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. The update policy of the phone is 4 years of major Android updates and six years of security updates, which is pretty cool. It has IP69 certification, making it safe to use when water is splashed too. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC couple with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 6500mAh battery inside the phone with support for 90W fast-charging.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

vi management is to blame for their failure in october 2018 vi has 427 million users(101million 4g/3g,users 326million 2g users)…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Rohit Kumar :

Very good , khairat thodi baant raha h sarkar. Jeena hai to apne dum pe jio warna jaiye bhai yahan…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

shivraj roy :

nah they will have to help Vi before the next moratorium which is dated for March 2026

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Raju :

In next year government give 100 percent AGR waiver to both AIRTEL and Vi . This is the only viable…

Vodafone Idea AGR Relief to Be Decided by Cabinet; At…

Mukul :

The day Britain Vodafone announced that they consider India Vodafone investment zero and they will not further fund it, that…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments