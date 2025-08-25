vivo v60 lite spotted on geekbench

Vivo V60 Lite has been spotted on the online platform of Geekbench. The company will launch both the 4G and 5G versions of the phone. Both the 4G and 5G phones have been found on Geekbench with the model numbers - V2530 and V2529. The Vivo V60 5G was launched in India recently with ZEISS tuned cameras. The V2530 is the 4G variant of the Vivo V60 Lite 4G, which has a chipset clocked at 2.80 GHz. Its single core score is 467 and multi-core score is 1536. It runs on Android 15 out of the box. The phone has 8GB of RAM. The device has received certifications in Indonesia, China, and Europe. It will have support for 90W fast-charging.

Vivo V60 Lite 5G has a single-core score of 939 and multi-core score of 2527. It has four cores clocked at 2.50 GHz, and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The Vivo V60 Lite 5G will feature 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box. It will be available in Malaysia, Europe, and Nemko.

Vivo is officially yet to confirm anything about the two phones and their launch. The Vivo V60 5G is now available in India.