Nxtra by Airtel Reports 15 Percent YoY Emission Reduction, Expands Renewable Energy Use



Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra by Airtel), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has released its Sustainability Report for FY 2024–25, highlighting significant progress in reducing environmental impact, advancing social inclusion, and strengthening governance practices. "Data center industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth, and Nxtra is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," the CEO of Nxtra said in the company's FY25 sustainability report released on Sunday, adding, "As AI, cloud, and digital connectivity redefine the way we live and work, we believe that the infrastructure supporting this shift must be future-ready in every sense – technologically, operationally, and environmentally."

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Boosts Renewable Energy Use by 41 Percent

Environmental Progress

The company reported a 15 percent year-on-year reduction in emissions, achieving 188,507 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) savings during the year. Nearly half of the energy consumed across its core data centre facilities — 49 percent — was sourced from renewable energy alternatives.

AI-Driven Energy Efficiency

According to the report, Nxtra contracted 482,800 MWh of renewable energy during FY 2024-25, tripling its baseline year figure of 2021. It also reduced its average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by 10 percent over the same period. The company said it is the first in India to deploy AI at scale to optimise energy use and improve operational performance.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Expand Green Energy Partnership Beyond 200 MW

Driving Gender Diversity Through NxtWave

On the social front, Nxtra's NxtWave initiative drove a 130 percent increase in female representation in engineering roles. The NxtWave initiative by Nxtra is a talent development programme focused on increasing female representation in engineering roles within the company.

The company achieved an employee engagement score of 85/100 and reported 6.15 million safe person-hours during construction projects. Nearly all suppliers — 99 percent — were India-based, with ESG assessments completed for 98 percent of its strategic partners.

"At Nxtra, sustainability is a core business imperative embedded into every design, build and operation decision we make. This year, we have set new benchmarks for the industry by becoming the first data centre and only the 14th company in the country to join the global RE100 initiative and commit to the use of 100 percent renewable energy for all our operations. We are also the first in the country to harness AI at scale to drive energy efficiency and drive better operational performance," said Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, in a statement on August 25, 2025.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Expands Edge Data Centers, Showcases Green Energy Efforts to RE100 Core Members

Expansion Plans and Industry Leadership

Nxtra operates India's largest data centre network with over 14 large facilities and more than 120 edge data centres spread across the country. "Nxtra is on track to expand its capacity from 220 MW to 450 MW in the next three years, hosting a diverse clientele that includes global and domestic enterprises, government and public sector undertakings, cloud and OTT platforms, internet service providers, and internet exchanges cementing our position as a leading converged ICT player in the market," the company said in its report.