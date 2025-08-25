Starlink Can’t Take Data out of India as Per License

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State (MoS) for Telecommunications, recently told PTI that Starlink has agreed to comply with the domestic laws.

  • Starlink is coming soon to India.
  • The company has received the license from the government.
  • This is to protect the national security and the citizens of the country.

Starlink is coming soon to India. The company has received the license from the government. However, as per the rules set by the government for the license, the company can't copy or decrypt data of Indian citizens outside India. This is to protect the national security and the citizens of the country. India has agreed to bring Starlink in India after a long wait.




Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State (MoS) for Telecommunications, recently told PTI that Starlink has agreed to comply with the domestic laws. This is not a negotiable condition. Starlink operates in more than a 100 countries, but India will be one of the key markets for the company.

Starlink has already announced partnership with Indian telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. These two telecom operators will help the company in distributing Starlink kits to customers across India. Airtel and Jio both have a deep retail reach with their stores present in small cities, towns, and rural areas too.

"Satellite-based communication services are an upcoming area and, as any new economic activity would do, it is also expected to generate employment in the country, as it involves, inter alia, the installation, operation and maintenance of the telecom network, including user terminal equipment," said Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Expert Opinion

