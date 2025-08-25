Vivo Y500 5G Could Feature the Largest Battery on a Vivo Phone

Vivo Y500 5G will soon launch. This is interesting as the brand just launched Vivo Y400 5G in India. However, this launch of Y500 5G will be in China, not in India, at least not as of now. The Vivo Y500 5G will have the largest battery on a Vivo smartphone ever. We are talking about a 8200mAh battery. Slowly, the phones are venturing into the region of tablet sized batteries. It is good only, as it shows that the companies are solving actual problems of the customers. With power hungry applications and fast processors, the phones need longer batteries, now more than ever.

According to a post from Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Vivo Y500 5G could feature a 8200mAh battery and would be powered by the Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is not where the companies are likely going to stop though. More smartphones could feature up to 8000mAh batteries next year, as per DCS.

The Vivo Y500 could feature a flat display and support 120Hz refesh rate, which is standard now. 2025 has been the year of flat display phones and that is likely going to continue for some years.