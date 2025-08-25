Vivo Y500 5G Could Feature the Largest Battery on a Vivo Phone

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Vivo Y500 5G will have the largest battery on a Vivo smartphone ever. We are talking about a 8200mAh battery. Slowly, the phones are venturing into the region of tablet sized batteries.

Highlights

  • Vivo Y500 5G will soon launch.
  • This is interesting as the brand just launched Vivo Y400 5G in India.
  • However, this launch of Y500 5G will be in China, not in India, at least not as of now.

Follow Us

vivo y500 5g could feature the largest

Vivo Y500 5G will soon launch. This is interesting as the brand just launched Vivo Y400 5G in India. However, this launch of Y500 5G will be in China, not in India, at least not as of now. The Vivo Y500 5G will have the largest battery on a Vivo smartphone ever. We are talking about a 8200mAh battery. Slowly, the phones are venturing into the region of tablet sized batteries. It is good only, as it shows that the companies are solving actual problems of the customers. With power hungry applications and fast processors, the phones need longer batteries, now more than ever.




Read More - OPPO F31 Series Could Launch Soon in India

According to a post from Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Vivo Y500 5G could feature a 8200mAh battery and would be powered by the Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is not where the companies are likely going to stop though. More smartphones could feature up to 8000mAh batteries next year, as per DCS.

The Vivo Y500 could feature a flat display and support 120Hz refesh rate, which is standard now. 2025 has been the year of flat display phones and that is likely going to continue for some years.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

Air purifier is western culture we need to ban air purifiers

Telcos Could be Planning a Postpaid Tariff Hike in India

Sujata :

LOL BEST

Telcos Could be Planning a Postpaid Tariff Hike in India

Sujata :

BSNL is nothing but a political stunt bhai!

Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal…

Sujata :

They are utterly inefficient. That's itttttt.

Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal…

Sujata :

As if 2500 MHZ is a luxury. It's necessity but bsnl thinks it's luxury and installing it only in CAT…

Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments