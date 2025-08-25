OPPO F31 Series Could Launch Soon in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The OPPO F31 Pro would also come with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, again packing a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The difference in performance would likely be in the camera segment.

Highlights

  • OPPO F31 5G series is expected to launch soon in India with two phones in the series - OPPO F31 5G and OPPO F31 5G Pro.
  • The devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity series chips.
  • The expected date of launch of the phone is September 12 or September 14, 2025.

oppo f31 series could launch soon in

OPPO F31 5G series is expected to launch soon in India with two phones in the series - OPPO F31 5G and OPPO F31 5G Pro. The devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity series chips. The expected date of launch of the phone is September 12 or September 14, 2025. A popular X tipster Abhishek Yadav shared details on a tweet/post on August 22, 2025 that OPPO F31 would come with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and pack a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.




The OPPO F31 Pro would also come with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, again packing a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The difference in performance would likely be in the camera segment. This is something OPPO has done time and again with its phones. The Reno series for example, has multiple devices, but most of their specifications are the same except the camera.

If the details shared by the tipster are true, then the launch is super close. This means that we will soon get to see many more details of the devices coming online soon, shared by the brand.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

