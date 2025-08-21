Lava Play Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Lava, a homegrown phone maker, has launched Lava Play Ultra 5G in India. This launch comes after the arrival of Lava Blaze AMOLED 2. The Play Ultra 5G has a decent design and features a large AMOLED display too. The display is definitely in focus with this phone. However, the company has also focused on the camera setup. Let's take a look at the complete details.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price in India

Lava Play Ultra 5G has launched in India in two memory variants:

6GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 16,499

The phone will be available in two colour variants - Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate. The evice will be available for purchase on Amazon.in from August 25, 2025. Interested users ccaan also go for the purchase via an SBI or an HDFC Bank credit card to avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000. The phone's price will effectively reduce to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 after this. The company will also be offer free service in homes all across India.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Lava Play Ultra 5g will come with a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness of the device will reach up to 1000nits. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with OIS and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There's a 5000mAh battery in the phone with support for 33W fast-charging. The phone will support 5G SA/NSA and dual 4G VoLTE. It will also feature support for in-display fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.