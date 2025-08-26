Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is not going to get further relief from the government. The debt-laden telco was seeking for relief in the matter of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues. However, the government feels that it has done plenty for the telecom company and thus is not looking to provide any further relief at the moment. This is what Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Telecom said, according to an NDTV Profit report.

Read More - Telcos Could be Planning a Postpaid Tariff Hike in India

Vodafone Idea has sought for government's intervention, and there were reports circulating suggesting that the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) will take the final call on the matter. However, now this report from NDTV Profit is saying that the government is not looking to provide any further relief at the moment.

Since this report has surfaced, Vodafone Idea shares fell more than 10%. At the time of writing this, the shares of Vodafone Idea are trading at Rs 6.65, down 10.14% from the previous closing price. In the last year, Vi's shares have fallen 57.88%, and until the time there is some relief announced, the telco's shares are likely to continue to struggle.

Read More - Airtel Rs 1729 Plan is a Great OTT Offer

Vodafone Idea's total AGR dues amount to Rs 75,000 crore, as per the data shared by the company at the end of June 2025 quarter. The telco will have to start paying the deferred dues by the end of this fiscal year. However, with the current revenues, it looks tough for Vi to be able to furnish the due amount. The telco is also struggling to again raise funds after raising Rs 25,000 crore in early 2024 via equity. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around Vodafone Idea in the near future.