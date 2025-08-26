Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Reported by Tanuja K 4

Vodafone Idea has sought for government's intervention, and there were reports circulating suggesting that the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) will take the final call on the matter.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is not going to get further relief from the government.
  • The debt-laden telco was seeking for relief in the matter of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.
  • The government feels that it has done plenty for the telecom company and thus is not looking to provide any further relief at the moment.

Follow Us

govt not further relief for vodafone idea

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is not going to get further relief from the government. The debt-laden telco was seeking for relief in the matter of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues. However, the government feels that it has done plenty for the telecom company and thus is not looking to provide any further relief at the moment. This is what Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Telecom said, according to an NDTV Profit report.




Read More - Telcos Could be Planning a Postpaid Tariff Hike in India

Vodafone Idea has sought for government's intervention, and there were reports circulating suggesting that the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) will take the final call on the matter. However, now this report from NDTV Profit is saying that the government is not looking to provide any further relief at the moment.

Since this report has surfaced, Vodafone Idea shares fell more than 10%. At the time of writing this, the shares of Vodafone Idea are trading at Rs 6.65, down 10.14% from the previous closing price. In the last year, Vi's shares have fallen 57.88%, and until the time there is some relief announced, the telco's shares are likely to continue to struggle.

Read More - Airtel Rs 1729 Plan is a Great OTT Offer

Vodafone Idea's total AGR dues amount to Rs 75,000 crore, as per the data shared by the company at the end of June 2025 quarter. The telco will have to start paying the deferred dues by the end of this fiscal year. However, with the current revenues, it looks tough for Vi to be able to furnish the due amount. The telco is also struggling to again raise funds after raising Rs 25,000 crore in early 2024 via equity. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around Vodafone Idea in the near future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

vi management is to blame for their failure in october 2018 vi has 427 million users(101million 4g/3g,users 326million 2g users)…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Rohit Kumar :

Very good , khairat thodi baant raha h sarkar. Jeena hai to apne dum pe jio warna jaiye bhai yahan…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

shivraj roy :

nah they will have to help Vi before the next moratorium which is dated for March 2026

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Raju :

In next year government give 100 percent AGR waiver to both AIRTEL and Vi . This is the only viable…

Vodafone Idea AGR Relief to Be Decided by Cabinet; At…

Mukul :

The day Britain Vodafone announced that they consider India Vodafone investment zero and they will not further fund it, that…

Govt Not Considering Further Relief for Vodafone Idea

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments